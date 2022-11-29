UVA’s Lighting of the Lawn honors shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn is going to be a little different this year.

The theme is “Full Power” to recognize the recent challenges UVA has faced.

“I think that everyone is in need of a little bit of light,” Lighting of the Lawn Co-Chair Lara Arif said. “I don’t think that people are going to be ready for this type of party that Lighting usually is, and we immediately got planning and tried to figure out how we could honor the lives of D’sean, Devin and Lavel.”

Arif says that the proceeds of this year’s event will go to the families of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr.

“We’re creating light up signs of their numbers. So, 1, 15, and 41, and those are going to be the only lights that are lit up throughout the entirety of the night,” Arif said.

This year’s poem will also be read by UVA Football Coach Tony Elliot.

The event is on December 1 from 7 p.m. 9 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.