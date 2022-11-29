Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA’s Lighting of the Lawn honors shooting victims

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn is going to be a little different this year.

The theme is “Full Power” to recognize the recent challenges UVA has faced.

“I think that everyone is in need of a little bit of light,” Lighting of the Lawn Co-Chair Lara Arif said. “I don’t think that people are going to be ready for this type of party that Lighting usually is, and we immediately got planning and tried to figure out how we could honor the lives of D’sean, Devin and Lavel.”

Arif says that the proceeds of this year’s event will go to the families of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr.

“We’re creating light up signs of their numbers. So, 1, 15, and 41, and those are going to be the only lights that are lit up throughout the entirety of the night,” Arif said.

This year’s poem will also be read by UVA Football Coach Tony Elliot.

The event is on December 1 from 7 p.m. 9 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

(FILE)
Gordonsville looking to fill Town Council position
(FILE)
ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods
The McKinney-Vento Act is a law that states that if your family is homeless, your child can...
‘All they want is to feel safe’: Henrico Schools supporting students facing homelessness
The zoo says Alakhai was born on Aug. 5, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub