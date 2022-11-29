Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Crash in Rockingham Co.
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. died at the age of 66, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas...
‘Top Gun,’ ‘Matlock’ actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies at age 66
“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Senate to vote on landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage
Jayson McGraw's mother said he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome baby boy