Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Tracking a cold front

Gusty wind and rain
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering pleasantly cool conditions today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight, ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain and gusty wind will be on tap for Wednesday. Meanwhile, a quick shot of colder air will begin to filter into the region for our late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & gusty wind, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Seasonal today, rain and wind tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at noon
Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and cooler