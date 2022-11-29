Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering pleasantly cool conditions today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight, ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain and gusty wind will be on tap for Wednesday. Meanwhile, a quick shot of colder air will begin to filter into the region for our late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & gusty wind, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.