Seasonal today, rain and wind tomorrow
Turning colder
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will bring partly sunny skies today and seasonal temperatures. Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Early rain will give way to windy conditions Wednesday. Behind the front temperatures will turn colder for the late week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Early rain & wind, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low
