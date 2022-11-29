Seasonal today, rain and wind tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will bring partly sunny skies today and seasonal temperatures. Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Early rain will give way to windy conditions Wednesday. Behind the front temperatures will turn colder for the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Early rain & wind, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low

