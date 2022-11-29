ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReLeaf Cville is spending its Tuesday planting trees in Charlottesville neighborhoods in hopes of mitigating the heat impacts of climate change.

“We believe that trees save lives, and we know that in Charlottesville, the tree canopy has been declining drastically, so we’re working here on 10th and Page because it’s the hottest neighborhood in Charlottesville,” founder Peggy Van Yahres said.

Van Yahres says they are planting 38 trees in the neighborhood of 10th and Page this fall.

“We want to improve the lives of people here by planting trees, preserving trees, and educating,” Van Yahres said.

Michelle Gibson lives in the neighborhood and is excited to get involved with ReLeaf’s mission by having a tree planted in her backyard.

“I certainly will encourage the rest of the neighborhood to do the same thing so that we can take some of this heat away, as well as make up a future for the next generation,” Gibson said.

If you want to get involved, you can learn more about ReLeaf Cville’s mission here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.