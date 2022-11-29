Advertise With Us
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub

By NBC12 Newsroom
Nov. 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metro Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit.

The zoo says the female snow leopard named Alakhai was born on Aug. 5, 2022.

Zoo guests will now have the opportunity to watch her grow after Alakhai was able to begin exploring outside her habitat in early November.

Alakhai is described as being feisty and having a big personality.

The snow leopard is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and is considered endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

