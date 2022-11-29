Advertise With Us
Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say

Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several cows.(ChrisVanLennepPhoto via Canva)
By Cade Taylor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was injured in a crash that involved several cows on Monday.

KSWO reports the man hit three cows that were in the middle of the road while he was driving that evening in Kiowa County.

Police said the man’s vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled after it struck the animals.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man involved in the crash but said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition with arm and internal injuries.

No immediate word was given if the cows survived the collision.

