Gordonsville looking to fill Town Council position

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the passing of Councilmember Jim Bradley, the Town of Gordonsville has an open position on Town Council.

The position must be filled through Council until a special election that’ll permanently seat a member.

Town Manager Deborah Kendall says they’re looking for someone who has a vision for Gordonsville’s growth and will take action.

“The individual does need to be a resident of the town, someone who is certified or qualified to vote within the corporate limits,” Kendall said. “Certainly, we’re looking for someone who wants to serve the community.”

Gordonsville Town Council is taking applications through Sunday, December 4. A decision is expected Monday, Dec. 5.

If you are interested in applying, here is the link.

