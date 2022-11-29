CSHD on triple threat viruses after the holiday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As many returned back to work Monday after gathering with friends and family the risk of spreading illnesses increased.

”If you don’t have COVID-19 that doesn’t necessarily mean that its nothing you could also have the flu or RSV that’s possible to have symptoms that are very similar,” Jordi Shelton, communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District said.

The Virginia Department of Health reports as of the week of Nov 19 Virginia was at a very high level for influenza-like illnesses.

“Following holiday gatherings especially after people have been traveling or getting together with big groups indoors where there might not be a lot of ventilation there is a possibility that we’ll see cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV rise,” Shelton said.

The Central Shenandoah Health District said what’s tricky about this triple threat of viruses is many of the symptoms are the same.

“Cough, running nose, fever, headache, chills that could be signs of all three of those different viruses that are circulating,” Shelton said.

Shelton said if you have an at-home COVID test go ahead and take it to see if you can rule it out.

“Getting tested and contacting your health care provider kind of at the same time ... that’s a good plan,” Shelton said.

As far as measures you can take to avoid getting sick during the holiday season local health experts say to wash your hands frequently when out shopping or at large gatherings and of course, make sure you stay up to date on your vaccines.

“The best thing that you can do right now is get your flu shot and your COVID-19 booster it is not too late to get either of those vaccines,” Shelton said.

As for COVID-19 numbers go local health leaders say we are in the green which means hospitals are not being overwhelmed with patients.

The Central Shenandoah Health District reminds you that this does not mean there are not active cases in our community.

