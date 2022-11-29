Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

CSHD on triple threat viruses after the holiday

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As many returned back to work Monday after gathering with friends and family the risk of spreading illnesses increased.

”If you don’t have COVID-19 that doesn’t necessarily mean that its nothing you could also have the flu or RSV that’s possible to have symptoms that are very similar,” Jordi Shelton, communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District said.

The Virginia Department of Health reports as of the week of Nov 19 Virginia was at a very high level for influenza-like illnesses.

“Following holiday gatherings especially after people have been traveling or getting together with big groups indoors where there might not be a lot of ventilation there is a possibility that we’ll see cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV rise,” Shelton said.

The Central Shenandoah Health District said what’s tricky about this triple threat of viruses is many of the symptoms are the same.

“Cough, running nose, fever, headache, chills that could be signs of all three of those different viruses that are circulating,” Shelton said.

Shelton said if you have an at-home COVID test go ahead and take it to see if you can rule it out.

“Getting tested and contacting your health care provider kind of at the same time ... that’s a good plan,” Shelton said.

As far as measures you can take to avoid getting sick during the holiday season local health experts say to wash your hands frequently when out shopping or at large gatherings and of course, make sure you stay up to date on your vaccines.

“The best thing that you can do right now is get your flu shot and your COVID-19 booster it is not too late to get either of those vaccines,” Shelton said.

As for COVID-19 numbers go local health leaders say we are in the green which means hospitals are not being overwhelmed with patients.

The Central Shenandoah Health District reminds you that this does not mean there are not active cases in our community.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

Police candidate forum
Charlottesville police chief candidates face questions during forum
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Three Police Chief Candidates
Charlottesville police chief candidates face questions during forum
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd at Monday night's vigil in Chesapeake.
Chesapeake holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims