BRAFB trying to reach 1M meals for Giving Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is trying to reach a million meals on this Giving Tuesday, November 29.

BRAFB hopes to receive more donations this year, especially during the winter months.

The food bank hopes to alleviate the struggle many people face of whether to prioritize warmth over food.

“We have a match that is helping boost our campaign and boost our efforts. That means what typically a donation allows us to provide four meals to people in need for every dollar contributed. That’s going to move to about eight meals for every dollar contributed,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it always needs donations, with a link to help reach their goal.

