Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

‘All they want is to feel safe’: Henrico Schools supporting students facing homelessness

School leaders say they anticipate the need to double in numbers.
The McKinney-Vento Act is a law that states that if your family is homeless, your child can...
The McKinney-Vento Act is a law that states that if your family is homeless, your child can receive services to help them in school.(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools leaders are wasting no time in meeting the needs of some of their most vulnerable students.

The school division celebrated the grand opening of its new McKinney-Vento clothing closet and food pantry Tuesday morning. Its goal is to help students be successful in the classroom.

The McKinney-Vento Act is a law that states that if your family is homeless, your child can receive services to help them in school.

“All they want is to feel safe, feel secure, and to feel accepted, and as something as simple to us as having a great new pair of kicks, or a really good looking outfit, means the world to them and means it can get them to school,” Henrico Schools’ McKinney-Vento Education Specialist Lisa Ann Abernathey said.

She says they’ve raised nearly $30,000 worth of shoes, clothes, hygiene products and non-perishable items for students facing homelessness.

Abernathey is one of many that’s making it all possible.

She says education is the number one factor determining how a student will break the poverty cycle.

“Students who are housing instable, who are homeless, actually have chronic absenteeism at a rate that’s twice that of their stable-housed peers,” Abernathey said.

She says many children are leaning on the school system for support.

“Homelessness is real in Henrico County. There are students in need,” she said.

Abernathey says the school division served around 700 eligible students last year, and as of right now, they’re helping 900 students.

“We have, in the past, served almost 1,100 students before, but now with something like this, really the sky is the limit,” Abernathey said.

The closet and food pantry will welcome its first group of families on Wednesday by appointment only. For more information on how to donate or to see if you’re eligible, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

(FILE)
ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods
The zoo says Alakhai was born on Aug. 5, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub
Donald McEachin served as the U.S. representative for Virginia's 4th congressional district.
Governor Youngkin orders flags at half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies