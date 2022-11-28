Advertise With Us
Virginia man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online

Detectives learned Austin L. Edwards worked with Virginia State Police
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.(Riverside Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Ca. (WWBT) - A 28-year-old Virginia man, and member of law enforcement, is now dead after a shootout with police in California.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the shootout was connected to a triple homicide in Riverside, California.

Police say Austin Lee Edwards - who had ties to Central Virginia - traveled from Virginia to Riverside to meet up with a teen girl he met online, “catfishing” her to believe he was someone else.

Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police.
Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police.(Riverside Police Department)

After arriving at the girl’s home in Riverside, police say he murdered her mother, Brooke Winek, 38, and her grandparents, 69-year-old Mark Winek and 65-year-old Sharie Winek.

Police believe Edwards set their house on fire, then kidnapped the teen by forcing her into his car, parked next door.

Exactly how the family members were killed, and how the house was set on fire, are still under investigation

Hours later, deputies tracked Edwards down with the girl in the car in the Mojave Desert. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Edwards fired gunshots at deputies. Deputies also fired.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was unharmed. She’s now in protective custody.

Detectives learned Edwards had worked for Virginia State Police until recently becoming part of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Virginia State Police confirm Edwards graduated the academy in January of 2022, and became a trooper assigned to Henrico County. He then resigned from VSP in late October, according to officials.

His last known address prior to the Washington County position was North Chesterfield.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses for the victims.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

