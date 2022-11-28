ReadyKids and Pie Chest partnering up to give back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids and Pie Chest in Charlottesville are teaming up to collect board games and art supplies for children in the area.

This is the third year they have partnered to give back, and the nonprofit says it is blown away by the support from the community in years past.

“We’re just trying to provide a fun activity that the family can do together while everybody’s home. There are a lot of school breaks and just some kind of fun family bonding for everybody to enjoy,” ReadyKids Communications Specialist Eileen Barber said.

Donations can be dropped off at Pie Chest on the Downtown Mall and in return people can get a free slice of pie or a cup of coffee.

Donations will be accepted through December 3.

ReadyKids also has an Amazon wish list if you’re looking for other ways to give.

