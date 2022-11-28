Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

ReadyKids and Pie Chest partnering up to give back

ReadyKids and Pie Chest in Charlottesville are teaming up.
ReadyKids and Pie Chest in Charlottesville are teaming up.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids and Pie Chest in Charlottesville are teaming up to collect board games and art supplies for children in the area.

This is the third year they have partnered to give back, and the nonprofit says it is blown away by the support from the community in years past.

“We’re just trying to provide a fun activity that the family can do together while everybody’s home. There are a lot of school breaks and just some kind of fun family bonding for everybody to enjoy,” ReadyKids Communications Specialist Eileen Barber said.

Donations can be dropped off at Pie Chest on the Downtown Mall and in return people can get a free slice of pie or a cup of coffee.

Donations will be accepted through December 3.

ReadyKids also has an Amazon wish list if you’re looking for other ways to give.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards
Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
Holiday Market
First holiday market in Charlottesville