More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.

“I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said.

The Premier Circle Shelter off Route 29 in Albemarle County will shut down and be transformed into housing next year.

Premiere Circle has provided shelter, meals, clothing ever since the start of COVID-19.

“The story of Premiere Circle really starts in the spring of 2020,” Executive Director Jayson Whitehead said.

He says they had to come up with different ways to help shelter people during the pandemic.

“It was to address the fact that more medically-vulnerable folks with certain conditions were very vulnerable to the coronavirus,” Whitehead said.

Soon, the shelter will be turned into supportive housing units.

“Permanent, meaning that residents sign leases and can live there as long as they need to. And supportive, meaning we provide supportive services,” Anderson said.

The focus now is on transitioning people into permanent housing before construction starts.

“We’re down to around 60 residents here, right now. And that’s where all of our focus is, is removing housing barriers, connecting our folks with housing opportunities,” Whitehead said.

