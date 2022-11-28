Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023

More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.

“I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said.

The Premier Circle Shelter off Route 29 in Albemarle County will shut down and be transformed into housing next year.

Premiere Circle has provided shelter, meals, clothing ever since the start of COVID-19.

“The story of Premiere Circle really starts in the spring of 2020,” Executive Director Jayson Whitehead said.

He says they had to come up with different ways to help shelter people during the pandemic.

“It was to address the fact that more medically-vulnerable folks with certain conditions were very vulnerable to the coronavirus,” Whitehead said.

Soon, the shelter will be turned into supportive housing units.

“Permanent, meaning that residents sign leases and can live there as long as they need to. And supportive, meaning we provide supportive services,” Anderson said.

The focus now is on transitioning people into permanent housing before construction starts.

“We’re down to around 60 residents here, right now. And that’s where all of our focus is, is removing housing barriers, connecting our folks with housing opportunities,” Whitehead said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

ReadyKids and Pie Chest in Charlottesville are teaming up.
ReadyKids and Pie Chest partnering up to give back
Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards
Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays
Holiday Market
First holiday market in Charlottesville