Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and cooler
Mid-week rain, late week chills
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind an exiting cold front. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today and near seasonal temperatures. The overall trend will be cooler and more seasonal conditions the next several days. We are tracking a cold front to the west. Clouds and rain will be on tap for Wednesday. Gusty wind will also accompany the front as temperatures warm to near 60. Behind the front skies will clear and temperatures will fall. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & wind, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 2s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...: upper 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
