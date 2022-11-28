Advertise With Us
Mike Pruitt announces candidacy for Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Donna Price has announced that she is not running for reelection.

Navy veteran Mike Pruitt says he is throwing his hat into the ring.

“I want to run because I believe people shouldn’t be faced with the possibility of aging out of a community that they’ve come to love,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt says his priority is more affordable housing.

“Sometimes we talk about zoning as a silver bullet that’s going to solve our housing woes, but I don’t think that’s true. I don’t think more development is the answer. I think it’s actually investing in affordable development. It’s investing in our nonprofit partnerships,” Pruitt said.

Three of the six supervisors are up for reelection: Ann Mallek, Bea Lapisto-Kirtley, and Donna Price.

Price is the only who has said she is not seeking re-election for Scottsville District.

This would be Pruitt’s first elected position.

“I have a career of service that I think is shown by my eight years of active-duty Navy service and my additional time in the reserves. Since then, I’ve you know, worked in the nonprofit sector, I’ve helped expand workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities with a think tank in the DC area, and right now I’m retraining to be a civil rights lawyer,” Pruitt said.

Jerry Miller, a Charlottesville radio show host, announced last April that he is running. Pruitt however, hit back at that.

“He hasn’t filed any paperwork from best I can tell, so we’ll see if you still feel serious about that. So currently, I’m the only one who’s filed with the board of elections,” Pruitt said.

