Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Giving Tuesday is back for local nonprofits and charities

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giving Tuesday is one way to give back to the community this holiday season.

Many nonprofits and charities rely on donations.

“We are here for the community, so everything that this is what we are about,” All Blessings Flow Executive Director Annie Dodd said. “When people support us, then it helps us to help more people in the community.”

Click on this link, for other nonprofits to donate to.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Alakazam Toy Store is one of the stores hiding elves.
Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt on the Downtown Mall
ReadyKids and Pie Chest in Charlottesville are teaming up.
ReadyKids and Pie Chest partnering up to give back
Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards
Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays