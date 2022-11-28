Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards

(KWTX)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s still not a big bargain, but gas prices in Virginia are slowly trending downwards.

AAA reports gas prices have fallen by $0.07 in the past week.

Across the commonwealth, the average price per gallon is $3.35. Around Albemarle County and Charlottesville, you’ll pay about $3.41.

“As we’re wrapping up November and getting ready to head into December, we’ve seen prices continue to drop at the pumps over the past 15 days here in Virginia. We’ve seen a 15-cent decline. So, averaging about a penny dropped per day, which is exactly what we want to see when we’re talking about gas prices,” AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Dean says the cheapest gas in Virginia can currently be found in Warren County, where it is $3.05.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

ReadyKids and Pie Chest in Charlottesville are teaming up.
ReadyKids and Pie Chest partnering up to give back
Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
Holiday Market
First holiday market in Charlottesville