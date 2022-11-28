Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s still not a big bargain, but gas prices in Virginia are slowly trending downwards.

AAA reports gas prices have fallen by $0.07 in the past week.

Across the commonwealth, the average price per gallon is $3.35. Around Albemarle County and Charlottesville, you’ll pay about $3.41.

“As we’re wrapping up November and getting ready to head into December, we’ve seen prices continue to drop at the pumps over the past 15 days here in Virginia. We’ve seen a 15-cent decline. So, averaging about a penny dropped per day, which is exactly what we want to see when we’re talking about gas prices,” AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Dean says the cheapest gas in Virginia can currently be found in Warren County, where it is $3.05.

