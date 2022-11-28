First holiday market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors.

Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods.

Many vendors say this is the time of year where they see an increase in sales.

“The winter market probably makes up about 40% of my annual income in terms of art business. Then most of what I sell are stickers, 50% of what I sell are stickers, and the rest are local Charlottesville stuff,” Jesse Bellavance with Bellavance Ink.

“We make fresh evergreen Christmas wreaths. We go around and gather fresh evergreen, holly berry, magnolia leaves and different Christmas stuff. We also sell mistle toe and that’ll come next week.” Kameo Hunter with Hunter Family Decor said.

The holiday market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Christmas.

