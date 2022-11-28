Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses on the Downtown Mall are teaming up to create a scavenger hunt for the family.

Elves in Cville is giving people a chance to win prizes this holiday season.

“So, there are participating stores, and you can stop by Charlottesville Insider, I believe, to pick up a passport map, and then take selfies with the elf on the shelf and fill it out for some fun prizes,” Heather Haynie, co-owner of Rock Paper Scissors, said.

Travis Wilburn with Charlottesville Insider says more people equals more business.

“It’s been quite a few hard years for different folks,” he said.

“We have 20 merchants and restaurants participating and it does bring families in and allows them to kind of explore places that they might not otherwise have gone in,” Friends of Cville Downtown Executive Director Greer Achenbach said.

The search runs until January 8.

