Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to getting a permanent chief of police.

The city released the names of three candidates Monday, November 28:

Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette

Michael Kochis

Easton L. McDonald

These finalists were found by Polihire, who started the search in August.

A candidate forum is set to get underway at 6 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center tonight. The Police Civilian Oversight Board is sponsoring the event. People can email the PCOB at pcob@charlottesville.gov or call and leave their questions in the form of a voicemail at 434-970-3794.

