Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to getting a permanent chief of police.
The city released the names of three candidates Monday, November 28:
- Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette
- Michael Kochis
- Easton L. McDonald
These finalists were found by Polihire, who started the search in August.
A candidate forum is set to get underway at 6 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center tonight. The Police Civilian Oversight Board is sponsoring the event. People can email the PCOB at pcob@charlottesville.gov or call and leave their questions in the form of a voicemail at 434-970-3794.
A livestream of the forum will be available here.
This is a developing story.
