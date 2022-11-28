Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Candlelight vigil to be held for Walmart shooting victims

According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on...
According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself.(Chesapeake Police Department via AP)(Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple vigils are being held throughout the Chesapeake area to honor the lives of the victims killed in a deadly shooting at Walmart last week.

According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy...
(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy Blevins and a 16-year-old Chesapeake male whose identity is being withheld due to his age were all employees of Walmart.(City of Chesapeake)
Loved ones share memories of Walmart shooting victims

WVEC reports that one of those vigils happened last night at the Mount Chesapeake Church.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West is holding a candlelight vigil on Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. at City Park to honor the victims and grieve together.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Darling X Dashing
Darling X Dashing Boutique gears up for Cyber Monday
Nature trail in Charlottesville
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
Rainy day on the Downtown Mall
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
Magic on the Mall
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information