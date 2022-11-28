Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Northwest breezes will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Chilly conditions will be on tap Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system coming out of the Rocky Mountain region. As it moves east, rain will develop Wednesday. Skies will clear for the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: ow 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

