Back to reality

Mid-week rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Northwest breezes will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Chilly conditions will be on tap Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system coming out of the Rocky Mountain region. As it moves east, rain will develop Wednesday. Skies will clear for the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: ow 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

