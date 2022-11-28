Advertise With Us
Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three local garden clubs are decorating Charlottesville’s Amtrak Train Station.

The Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Rivanna garden clubs came together Monday, November 28, to spread some holiday cheer. Volunteers decked the station with fresh-cut greenery, ribbons, and a fully decorated tree.

“We thought, especially with the events that happened before Thanksgiving, that we would spread a little cheer,” CGC President Anne Demaso said.

The holiday decorating of the station is a tradition that has been going on for more than 15 years.

