Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Turning Breezy Tonight into Monday. Dry Start to Week

More Rain Returns by Wednesday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After Sunday’s rain, a cold front sweeping across the region tonight will kick up the wind through Monday. A dry start to the week and trending cooler into Tuesday. Another cold front will approach the region Wednesday, bringing us our next chance of rain and breezy conditions. It will turn briefly milder on Wednesday, ahead of the front. Dry and chilly weather returns for the late week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, early fog, turning breezy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Clouds and sun, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low 50s. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mild. Turning windy. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows low to mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Grab the umbrella
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Rainy Start to Sunday. Turning Breezy into Monday