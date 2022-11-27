Turning Breezy Tonight into Monday. Dry Start to Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After Sunday’s rain, a cold front sweeping across the region tonight will kick up the wind through Monday. A dry start to the week and trending cooler into Tuesday. Another cold front will approach the region Wednesday, bringing us our next chance of rain and breezy conditions. It will turn briefly milder on Wednesday, ahead of the front. Dry and chilly weather returns for the late week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, early fog, turning breezy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Clouds and sun, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low 50s. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mild. Turning windy. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows low to mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 50s.

