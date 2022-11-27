Advertise With Us
Small Business Saturday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

Saturday, November 26 was Small Business Saturday at the Downtown Mall, and we checked in with some local businesses during the holiday.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, November 26 was Small Business Saturday at the Downtown Mall, and we checked in with some local businesses during the holiday.

Linnea Revak is the owner of the Darling x Dashing Boutique, and she says local businesses are built in communities.

“Shopping small gives back to your local economy and supports local business owners like myself,” Revak said. “We also support over 100 artisans in our stores, so you’re supporting us and several other small businesses as well by shopping with us.”

Much like Darling Boutique, C’ville Arts also sees artists supporting artists.

It’s a co-opted organization with more than 50 artists, and its artists travel from all over Virginia.

“I come up from the other side of Richmond, so I’m almost 2 hours away, twice a month to be a part of it because I want to be with other artists and be inspired,” Dana Masters with C’ville Arts said. “Especially through COVID and everything, we were very worried, and we all pulled together to help ourselves pull through because we’re a co-op. The customers came and supported us, and it was very sweet and very kind.”

Even through the rough times, Charlottesville local businesses say they can count on the community.

