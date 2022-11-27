Santa has breakfast with the Charlottesville community at Fashion Square Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas is a couple of weeks away, and Santa is stopping by to visit Charlottesville.

The Fashion Square Mall held a breakfast with Santa event, with breakfast provided by Beyond Fitness.

Kids could take pictures, eat, and enjoy Santa’s company.

“Oh, I love being here with the kids in Charlottesville. There’s so many kids that come back year after year to see me. A few of them I do remember their names, but there’s so just so many, they’re hard to remember,” Santa Claus said.

Santa also shared a few tips on how kids can stay on his nice list.

He says to always listen to your parents, do your chores, and work hard in school.

