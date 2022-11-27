Rainy Start to Sunday. Turning Breezy into Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds moving in tonight will give way to a wet Sunday morning. A storm lifting up through the Ohio Valley brings rain our way throughout the morning. Some heavy downpours. At this time rain amounts near or just over half inch for most. Some breaks of sun possible later Sunday afternoon and turning breezy. A cold front will push through by Monday morning with breezy and cooler conditions

More seasonable early next week. Wednesday another front will approach to bring rain and chilly temperatures for the end of the week.

Tonight: Clouds thicken, rain develops before daybreak. Lows low 40s.

Sunday: Rain likely, especially through the morning. Turning breezy by afternoon. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Clouds and sun, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Turning windy. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows low to mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.