Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm and cold front will keep conditions unsettled today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and rain. Wind will increase this afternoon. Before sun sets we may see some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures cool back to normal levels throughout much of next week, with additional rain Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
