Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm and cold front will keep conditions unsettled today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and rain. Wind will increase this afternoon. Before sun sets we may see some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures cool back to normal levels throughout much of next week, with additional rain Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.