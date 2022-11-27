Advertise With Us
Darling X Dashing Boutique gears up for Cyber Monday

Gift bag at Darling X Dashing boutique
Gift bag at Darling X Dashing boutique(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Places in and around Charlottesville are gearing up for Cyber Monday, November 28.

It’s time to ring in the deals, and Darling X Dashing on the Downtown Mall is doing just that.

The prep comes one day after Small Business Saturday, when local stores see an uptick in sales for the season. Business owners along the Downtown Mall say it’s important to keep dollars local so they’re here for years to come.

“It’s 15% off of everything online,” boutique owner Linnea Revak said. “All of our second-hand items and all of our artisan items. We put all of our inventory online. You can do store pick up, and we ship all over the country.”

Revak believes keeping small and close to home this holiday is important for the health of our local economy.

