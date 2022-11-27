Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

New park project
New park project(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request.

“The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after the acquisition process,” Chief Recreation Grants Manager at the Department of Conservation and Recreation Kristal McKelvey said. “This would purchase additional land at 8.6 acres by the city to then continue that buffer of development The city has and to also allow additional public access to natural areas.”

The land is across Moore’s Creek from Azalea Park.

“In both the VLCFA Land Conservation Fund and the LWCF Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) 2022 grant rounds, the City of Charlottesville did apply to both programs for the Morris Creek property acquisition,” McKelvey said.

The LWCF grant would protect the park since it is under federal funding.

“The city is dedicating itself to maintaining that park in perpetuity, as well. So, that means forever for our generation and future runs, and I do think that’s one of the most important parts of this program,” McKelvey said. “They do have to pay for the project upfront and then they will be reimbursed 50% by both programs, so the hard work that the city professionals have done really will pay off in the end.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Gift bag at Darling X Dashing boutique
Darling X Dashing Boutique gears up for Cyber Monday
Santa has breakfast with the Charlottesville community at Fashion Square Mall
Santa has breakfast with the Charlottesville community at Fashion Square Mall
Albe County Board of Supervisors
Albe County Board of Supervisors
Holiday Market
Holiday Market