You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

