Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

You gotta love it !

Sunday rain, cooler next week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Do yo..LOw: mid 40su have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriot’s plane lands at CHO
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Nice, Mild Saturday. Rain to Start Sunday
nbc29 weather at noon
Clearing, breezy, and pleasant