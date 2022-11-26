Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

#5 Virginia cruises to 72-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore

UVa improves to 5-0
UVa improves to 5-0(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia basketball team got a season-high 26 points from Jayden Gardner in beating Maryland Eastern Shore 72-45.

Gardner had 18 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Kadin Shedrick was the only other Wahoo scoring in double figures with 13 points. Virginia scored 40 of its 72 points in the paint. Virginia only made five three-pointers but dominated inside, improving to 5-0 on the season.

Team Notes

• UVA is 5-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20

• UVA is 108-2, including a 2-0 mark in 2022-23, when limiting foes to fewer then 50 points during the Tony Bennett era

• Bennett-coached teams are 133-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State)

• UVA is 149-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett

• UVA has scored 70 or more points in its first five games for the first time since starting the 2018-19 season with five games of 70 or more points

• UVA is 160-47 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett

• UVA is 90-10 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA outscored UMES 40-22 in the paint

• UVA’s 10 steals marked a season high

• The Cavaliers shot a season-best 60 percent in the first half (15 of 25)en route to a 40-22 lead at intermission

• UVA started the game on an 8-0 run and led 20-4 at 10:56 of the first half

• UVA forced two shot clock violations

Bennett Wins Watch

• Tony Bennett (321-117, 14 seasons) needs six wins to pass Terry Holland (326-173, 16 seasons) as the all-time winningest coach at UVA

• Bennett (390-150) needs 10 wins to reach 400 career wins

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

The Paramount is hosting World Cup watch parties
The Paramount is hosting World Cup watch parties
Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriot’s plane lands at CHO
You can recycle your Christmas tree netting at High Tor Gear Exchange in Charlottesville.
Christmas tree netting recycling available in Charlottesville
The Paramount is hosting World Cup watch parties
The Paramount is hosting World Cup watch parties