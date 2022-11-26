5 Virginia cruises to 72-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia basketball team got a season-high 26 points from Jayden Gardner in beating Maryland Eastern Shore 72-45.

Gardner had 18 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Kadin Shedrick was the only other Wahoo scoring in double figures with 13 points. Virginia scored 40 of its 72 points in the paint. Virginia only made five three-pointers but dominated inside, improving to 5-0 on the season.

Team Notes

• UVA is 5-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20

• UVA is 108-2, including a 2-0 mark in 2022-23, when limiting foes to fewer then 50 points during the Tony Bennett era

• Bennett-coached teams are 133-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State)

• UVA is 149-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett

• UVA has scored 70 or more points in its first five games for the first time since starting the 2018-19 season with five games of 70 or more points

• UVA is 160-47 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett

• UVA is 90-10 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA outscored UMES 40-22 in the paint

• UVA’s 10 steals marked a season high

• The Cavaliers shot a season-best 60 percent in the first half (15 of 25)en route to a 40-22 lead at intermission

• UVA started the game on an 8-0 run and led 20-4 at 10:56 of the first half

• UVA forced two shot clock violations

Bennett Wins Watch

• Tony Bennett (321-117, 14 seasons) needs six wins to pass Terry Holland (326-173, 16 seasons) as the all-time winningest coach at UVA

• Bennett (390-150) needs 10 wins to reach 400 career wins

