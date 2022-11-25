Advertise With Us
The Paramount is hosting World Cup watch parties

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater is opening its doors to World Cup Fans.

The Paramount says this was perfect timing since families are together for the holiday and the theater’s schedule was open

“We didn’t have anything on the calendar, and we wanted to open the doors for everyone. Whether they’re local or out of town or had family in, the Paramount is a great place for people to come out to the community Charlottesville has,” Matthew Simon with The Paramount said.

The Paramount will screen the Mexico vs. Argentina game on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 pm.

You can reserve seats on The Paramount’s website.

