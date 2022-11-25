Advertise With Us
Nice, Mild Saturday. Rain to Start Sunday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The after-Thanksgiving, holiday weekend, will feature a nice, mild Saturday with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s. Sunday turns wet, with the best chance of rain during the morning. Rain amounts of a half inch or more expected. Some breaks of sun possible later Sunday afternoon and turning breezy.

Drier conditions and seasonable early next week. Wednesday another front will approach to bring some rain.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Breezy early. Lows low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Sunday: Rain likely, especially through the morning. Turning breezy by afternoon. Highs 55-60. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

