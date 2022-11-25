New England Patriot’s plane lands at CHO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a very special plane parked at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport right now.

NBC29 is currently trying to confirm if the New England Patriots team jet parked at CHO will be used by UVA football to take the team to the memorial services of its players.

A spokesperson for the Patriots tells our Boston NBC affiliate that he is unsure whether the plane was chartered or donated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.