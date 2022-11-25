Advertise With Us
New England Patriot’s plane lands at CHO

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
Patriots plane at CHO airport.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a very special plane parked at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport right now.

NBC29 is currently trying to confirm if the New England Patriots team jet parked at CHO will be used by UVA football to take the team to the memorial services of its players.

A spokesperson for the Patriots tells our Boston NBC affiliate that he is unsure whether the plane was chartered or donated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

