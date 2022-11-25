Few Showers Friday Morning. Clearing, Breezy Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hope you enjoyed a nice Thanksgiving Day! Clouds increase tonight, ahead of an approaching cold front Friday. This will bring a few showers during the morning, before skies start to clear and winds pick up during the afternoon. Still mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The after-Thanksgiving, holiday weekend, will feature a nice, mild Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunday turns wet, with the best chance of rain during the morning, but could linger into the afternoon.

Drier conditions and seasonable early next week. Wednesday another front will approach to bring some rain.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, few showers toward dawn. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Few morning showers, then gradual clearing, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, nice, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Sunday: Rain likely, especially through the morning. Highs mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

