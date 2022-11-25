Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Eye to the sky

Outstanding Saturday, rain Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We are tracking a cold front, that has spread considerable cloudiness across the region. A few showers are advancing throughout the area. As the front moves east, skies will begin to clear this afternoon. Southwest breezes will warm conditions to above normal levels the next few days. Saturday will be outstanding with early rain Sunday. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Early shower, clearing & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Few Showers Friday Morning. Clearing, Breezy Afternoon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Nice Thanksgiving treat