Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We are tracking a cold front, that has spread considerable cloudiness across the region. A few showers are advancing throughout the area. As the front moves east, skies will begin to clear this afternoon. Southwest breezes will warm conditions to above normal levels the next few days. Saturday will be outstanding with early rain Sunday. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Early shower, clearing & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

