Clearing, breezy, and pleasant
Split decision weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As a cold front continues to move east, sky conditions will improve this afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Saturday looks great ! However, another storm system will bring more widespread rain to the region Sunday. Later in the day we may see breaks in the cloud cover, most of the rain will occur during the first half of the day. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
Today: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
