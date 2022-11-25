Clearing, breezy, and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As a cold front continues to move east, sky conditions will improve this afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Saturday looks great ! However, another storm system will bring more widespread rain to the region Sunday. Later in the day we may see breaks in the cloud cover, most of the rain will occur during the first half of the day. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

