City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified.

Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.

Mayor Lloyd Snook asked Evans what the prospective chronology of future emergency responses could be and said that many people were concerned that they did not hear about the shooting until they felt was too late. The mayor said that he too did not find out about the shooting until early Monday morning, hours after it had occurred.

Evans responded that there were improvements to be made, but that response partners are ready and available when needed.

Mayor Snook hopes to foster the best possible versions of communication and emergency response with this new position.

