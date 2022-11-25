Christmas tree netting recycling available in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you get your Christmas tree this year, you can save the netting to recycle it instead of throwing it away.

High Tor Gear Exchange in Charlottesville is offering netting recycling until January 31.

If you recycle your netting between November 26 and December 31, the store will also offer you 20% off on any item under $50.

“The idea came when our manager was at the beach about two years ago, and noticed all the recycling centers for fishing line, and she put two and two together and thought, ‘Well, at the holidays at the retail stores around Charlottesville, you know people are buying Christmas trees,’” High Tor Gear Founder Seth Herman said.

The event was planned in the hopes that more stores will start recycling Christmas tree netting next year alongside them.

