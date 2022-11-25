Charlottesville PCOB to host Police Chief candidates forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers announced that City of Charlottesville has narrowed the search for a new Police Chief to three final candidates.

“I am pleased that we have three outstanding candidates to be our next chief,” Rogers said. “Public safety is an important service that we offer, and these candidates have a diverse set of leadership experiences that can serve our community well.”

The City of Charlottesville started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. After an initial round of screening interviews, Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers worked with the recruitment firms to select finalists based on applications, resumes, and experience.

Residents will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates at a forum sponsored by the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB). The forum will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 in Carver Recreation Center (233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903) but will also be live streamed and broadcast on Comcast Channel 10 to ensure that anyone in our community has comfortable access to the forum.

The live stream can be viewed at through this link.

