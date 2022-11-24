Advertise With Us
Turkey Trot raises more than $20K for UVA’s Children Hospital

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people started their Thanksgiving celebrations bright and early by moving their feet before they eat.

Boar’s Head Resort held its 41st Annual Turkey Trot Thursday, November 24. The event included the 5K run, as well as a quarter mile run for those 8 and under.

Around 1,200 people participated, helping the Turkey Trot raise more than $20,000 for the UVA Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to start your Thanksgiving out here, and that so many people want to give back to our local children’s hospital and really understand kind of the spirit of Thanksgiving,” Kevin Thurman, director of special events, said.

