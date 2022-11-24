Advertise With Us
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes

Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several emergency vehicles responded.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - A driver in a speeding stolen car crashed into several other vehicles in Chicago, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Police say the driver of a stolen black Dodge Charger was going the wrong way and speeding at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Witnesses say speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour before the Charger slammed into seven cars and caught fire.

The impact was so strong that at least one of the other cars involved flipped and landed on top of another. Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several emergency vehicles responded.

The two people in the Charger died.

The crash left others trapped in their vehicles. Police say seven children and nine adults were hospitalized.

Police say the Charger was reported stolen earlier Wednesday out of south suburban Markham. A long rifle was found in the car.

