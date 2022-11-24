Advertise With Us
Pleasant and Mild Thanksgiving Day. Few Showers Friday

Better Chance of Rain by Sunday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and pleasant for Thanksgiving Day with highs topping out either side of 60. AN approaching cold front brings clouds and a few showers, mainly by Friday morning. Some clearing is possible by afternoon. The holiday weekend will feature a largely dry Saturday with skies turning cloudy. Late Saturday night and into the start of Sunday, a better chance of rain across the region.

Have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Sun and clouds, mild, pleasant. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some showers - mainly AM. Clearing later. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Late night rain. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Rain likely, especially through the morning. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.

