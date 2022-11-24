Nice Thanksgiving treat
Unsettled weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our nice weather will continue today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, but not an all day rain. Saturday looks pleasant, with additional rain early Sunday. Have a great and safe Thanksgiving !
Today: Partly sunny, & nice, High: low 60s
Tonight: Clouds increase, Low: around 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
