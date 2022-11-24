Nice Thanksgiving treat

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our nice weather will continue today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, but not an all day rain. Saturday looks pleasant, with additional rain early Sunday. Have a great and safe Thanksgiving !

Today: Partly sunny, & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Clouds increase, Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

