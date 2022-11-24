Charlottesville’s Salvation Army provides hot Thanksgiving meal to the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and Charlottesville’s Salvation Army is no exception, serving Thanksgiving meals to those in-need Thursday.

Today was the first time in three years volunteers were able to provide in-person meals at the Ridge Street location.

“We’re able to sit-down style, where people can come in and sit around a table and have a sit-down meal that will be served,” Salvation Army Core Officer Walter Strong said.

“There’s no reason for people to be hungry in this country. Everybody ought to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving, and this is a wonderful thing for this community,” 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds said.

The senator was joined by other volunteers, such as the Adeleke family, who moved from Nigeria to Charlottesville in 2018.

“We’re here to serve friends and celebrate Thanksgiving and in here with my family,” Oreo & Samuel Adeleke said.

“Life is all about giving back your time, your talent, your skills. So, we’re here to give back our time,” Ade Adeleke said.

The Salvation Army also wants to show everyone in the Charlottesville community that they are loved.

“When you see somebody coming in and you realize, you see the light in their eyes go on, that somebody cares, that, ‘I’m not alone,’ that there are people out in this community who care,” Strong said. “When you see that happen, that brings in excitement.”

The Salvation Army will be need volunteers for the remainder of the holiday season, if you are interested the link is here.

