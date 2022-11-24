Charlottesville firefighters spend Thanksgiving together and with family

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville firefighters are working in their own Thanksgiving meal between emergency calls.

Like so many families, first responders spent a lot of the day preparing the big dinner. However, they’re always ready to drop everything to help others.

“That’s our number-one reason why we’re here is to take care of the community and serve the public. So, it happens all hours of the day, whether you’re sleeping, eating, taking a shower, or just taking a break,” Firefighter Kyle Courtney said.

Sure enough, alarm bells went off Thursday. Fortunately, everyone was soon able to get back to the holiday setting.

“We all try to get together every year for Thanksgiving or Christmas if we’re working. We spend as much time with these guys as we do with our family, so it’s always nice when we can sit down and all enjoy a big meal together,” Courtney.

A meal with this mean people requires a lot of food, including two turkeys and two hams.

“I’m cooking one of the turkeys, mashed potatoes, and green beans,” Courtney said. “We set up a big list, and then everybody signs up to bring something or make something, and by the end of the day everything’s made, and we have a traditional Thanksgiving feast.”

Even though many of them work today, they do get to celebrate with people they’re close to.

“We get our extended family, our fire family together, as well as our families from home. So, it’s nice when we can all come together and have one big gathering,” Cortney said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.