Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Blue Ridge Cafe holds Thanksgiving buffet

Thanksgiving rush
Thanksgiving rush(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE CONTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Cafe is giving people a break from cooking this holiday.

The restaurant welcomed customers Thanksgiving Day, a tradition that is now in its 37th year. It had opened reservations back in September and sold out just last week.

Five-hundred people were booked up for the buffet offered in-house Thursday, while 200 meals went out yesterday.

“It’s great for our staff, as well, to see our regular customers on this day. A little extra holiday time with them,” Elizabeth Harvey said.

The Blue Ridge Cafe closed at 3 p.m. to allow staff to enjoy the rest of the day with their family and friends.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

Latest News

Blessing of the hounds
94th Blessing of the Hounds service held in Keswick
Charlottesville firefighters preparing a Thanksgiving meal
Charlottesville firefighters spend Thanksgiving together and with family
The Turkey Trot raised more than $20,000 to UVA Children's hospital.
Turkey Trot raises more than $20K for UVA’s Children Hospital
Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army provides hot Thanksgiving meal to the community