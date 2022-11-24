Blue Ridge Cafe holds Thanksgiving buffet

ALBEMARLE CONTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Cafe is giving people a break from cooking this holiday.

The restaurant welcomed customers Thanksgiving Day, a tradition that is now in its 37th year. It had opened reservations back in September and sold out just last week.

Five-hundred people were booked up for the buffet offered in-house Thursday, while 200 meals went out yesterday.

“It’s great for our staff, as well, to see our regular customers on this day. A little extra holiday time with them,” Elizabeth Harvey said.

The Blue Ridge Cafe closed at 3 p.m. to allow staff to enjoy the rest of the day with their family and friends.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.