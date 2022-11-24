Better Business Bureau gives rundown of what to expect on Black Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday begins the busiest shopping season of the year.

Deals are happening both in-store and online leaving many consumers to shift from turkey dinner to shopping for holiday gifts.

However, over the last two years how people shop has changed.

Many retailers are seeing more online purchasers than in-store and the way you shop in-store may have changed as well.

“They’re not as generous as they once were,” Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau for Western Virginia said. “You really want to find that out on the front end that is up to us as purchasers, as consumers to find out that information before we make a purchase.”

Wheeler said things like return policies in stores have got more strict in recent years.

“Is there a time frame in which you have to return it? Is there a restocking fee? Do you just get store credit or does it go back against your original form of payment,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the time frame to make returns is normally extended during the holiday season, but it’s best to check with each store you are purchasing from.

“You get a little bit of extra time, but there are time frames on it now so you really have to pay attention and know that information and provide it to whoever you give the gift too,” Wheeler said.

